2020 BMW M3 spied all around and underneath

The 2020 BMW M3 keeps edging closer to its official reveal, and today we bring you spy photos of the most finished-looking example spied yet. Also, some clever shots of the undercarriage give us a glimpse of what's going on underneath.
We'll point out the presence of what appear to be two differentials — one for the rear and then we can see the cover for one in the front. This doesn't come as a surprise, as multiple reports have declared this M3 generation will be offered with all-wheel drive. Of course, seeing it with our eyes essentially proves the validity of such reports. Also visible is the pretty exhaust design leading to BMW's massive low-hanging muffler. The same style of muffler is used on the M2 Competition now, and it looks rather large compared to other cars that tuck them away, concealed behind the rear bumper.
That rear bumper looks closer to production with further refined exhaust cutouts. The fenders blend with the bodywork and side sills better now, too. Overall, the car looks less pieced together and ready for some of the camouflage to come off. BMW is still completely covering the front end so as to conceal the M3-specific design touches.
A couple reports from yesterday offered conflicting information as to when BMW would debut the next M3. One pointed to a reveal this year in Frankfurt, while another posited we'd see it at Geneva in March 2020. We can all hope for the former, as we're eager to see the sport sedan legend return after driving the totally new and improved 2019 3 Series.
