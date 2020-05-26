Earlier this year, Kia put a fleet of Rio hatchback prototypes on the road in Europe wearing near full-body camouflage, which was a lot of secrecy for what was expected to be a minor facelift. The South Korean automaker has revealed the final product in Europe with an unforeseen bounty of changes to increase efficiency and bolster technology. The cosmetic formula doesn't deviate much, a narrower tiger grille sitting over a thicker bumper with reshaped fog light housings. At the corners, all Rios will come with full LED lighting. The color palette grows with the addition of Perennial Grey and Sporty Blue, the latter hue seeping into the cabin with a blue color pack that brightens up the dashboard, seat bolsters, arm rests, and contrast stitching. The GT-Line goes monochrome with a black interior offset by white piping and stitching, and a carbon-fiber-effect dashboard. Every model comes with a height-adjustable driver's seat, which is an optional upgrade for the passenger's seat. New 16-inch, eight-spoke wheels will also be available.

Under the hood, Kia debuts an EcoDynamics+ powertrain with new 1.0-liter Smartstream mild hybrid gas engines in two outputs that replace the 1.0-liter Kappa engines. The Rio marks Kia's first application of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the belt-driven integrated starter generator programmed to extend its shutdown time to increase fuel economy. The 99- and 118-horsepower outputs match the previous engines, but in the 118-hp version torque rises from 127 pound-feet to 148. Both mills will offer three drive modes, Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Squeezing out more efficiency for buyers who stick with the standard manual transmissions, Kia engineers developed a clutch-by-wire. Instead of a mechanical linkage, electronics control the clutch actuation. Combined with an update to make the engine start/stop system dependent on pressing the brake and the clutch instead of just the clutch, manual-equipped Rios expand the time the engine is shut off when coasting to a stop.

The other two engines in the lineup will be new versions of the 1.0-liter with 99 hp that will come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard instead of the five-speeder, and naturally-aspirated 1.2-liter with 83-hp. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be optional.

Inside, the dash cluster fits a 4.2-info screen with higher resolution. The UVO infotainment touchscreen grows an inch to eight inches, expanding its feature set with customizable widgets, multi-connection Bluetooth that can pair two phones, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more on-board and app-based services like sending navigation directions to the car, finding parking spaces, and checking on the Rio's location.

The "big car" driver assistance and safety aids include Lane Following Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with cyclist detection, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and the increasingly necessary Driver Attention Warning (DAW) that alerts the driver if he dawdles too long after a traffic light goes green.

The refreshed Rio goes on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year. We await word on which upgrades will make it to the United States, and when.

