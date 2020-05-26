Mercedes is dropping a couple more updated 2021 E-Class variants to join the recently revealed E-Class sedan and All-Terrain wagon. This time, we get the 2021 E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet in both standard and AMG E 53 forms.
Just like the sedan, Mercedes has dropped the V6 in the E 450 Coupe and Cabriolet in favor of its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. These two also take advantage of the 48-volt architecture, which is able to provide an electric boost of up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. All told, the powertrain is good for 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission handles all the shifting duties.
The updates for the standard Coupe and Cabriolet are similar in scope to the sedan. Mercedes changed the front end design with a new “diamond radiator” grille. With the AMG Line package, the protruding dots are chrome-plated. Those rear taillights may look similar at first glance, but the inner elements have been totally reworked with new LEDs. A new aerodynamic wheel option also joins the lineup and is said to offer a small boost in efficiency. Four new colors are available, too, including the Designo Patagonia Red Metallic pictured in the gallery at the top.
On the inside, Mercedes has its new steering wheel with touch capacitive controls (and rim sensors). You can see the new wheel with its twin horizontal spokes protruding from each side above. Both the Coupe and Cabriolet gain the latest MBUX infotainment system, too — as standard equipment, the interior features two 12.3-inch screens set right next to each other. Both the AIRSCARF (neck heater) and AIRCAP (electric wind deflector) features carryover and are standard equipment for the Cabriolet.
And then there are the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 models. The equation remains unchanged this year for these spicy two-door AMG variants. Mercedes didn’t have E63 versions of the Coupe or Cabriolet in its 2020 E-Class lineup, making the E 53 top dog in both body styles. We haven’t seen E 63 versions of any updated E-Class variant yet, but we expect that hierarchy to remain the same. That makes the E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet the highest performing versions of their particular body styles within the E-Class lineup for the time being.
They both make do with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. This power comes courtesy of the same high tech setup as before, with Mercedes utilizing an electric auxiliary compressor and traditional exhaust gas turbocharger. Shifting is done by Mercedes’ multi-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard.
The E 53’s design is also updated for 2021. Mercedes has tacked on a version of its big Panamericana grille that’s hard not to love on every new AMG-branded vehicle we see. Mercedes has also flattened and sharpened the design of the LED headlights to look more powerful. Out back, we see the new taillight design from the standard car, but less noticeable is a new rear arch design. Mercedes says the new design improves airflow around those rear arches. There are two new paint colors, with one (designo Brilliant Blue Magno) migrating from the AMG GT line. Brilliant is an apt name for the neat matte blue.
On the inside, AMG has taken advantage of the new MBUX infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster has been redesigned with a new Supersport mode (along with the other two more normal display modes). This mode puts the rev counter in the center, while additional bites of info flank it, creating a sensation of depth on the flat screen. New AMG mode dials are integrated into the new steering wheel design that’s similar to that of the standard 2021 E-Class.
There’s plenty new to be had here, but the car is still largely similar to the E 53 models we’ve driven previously. For all of our driving impressions, check out our AMG E 53 model review here. Mercedes says these updated E-Class Coupes and Cabriolets will be hitting our shores by late 2020.
