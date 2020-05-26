Mercedes is dropping a couple more updated 2021 E-Class variants to join the recently revealed E-Class sedan and All-Terrain wagon. This time, we get the 2021 E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet in both standard and AMG E 53 forms.

Just like the sedan, Mercedes has dropped the V6 in the E 450 Coupe and Cabriolet in favor of its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. These two also take advantage of the 48-volt architecture, which is able to provide an electric boost of up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. All told, the powertrain is good for 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission handles all the shifting duties.

The updates for the standard Coupe and Cabriolet are similar in scope to the sedan. Mercedes changed the front end design with a new “diamond radiator” grille. With the AMG Line package, the protruding dots are chrome-plated. Those rear taillights may look similar at first glance, but the inner elements have been totally reworked with new LEDs. A new aerodynamic wheel option also joins the lineup and is said to offer a small boost in efficiency. Four new colors are available, too, including the Designo Patagonia Red Metallic pictured in the gallery at the top.

On the inside, Mercedes has its new steering wheel with touch capacitive controls (and rim sensors). You can see the new wheel with its twin horizontal spokes protruding from each side above. Both the Coupe and Cabriolet gain the latest MBUX infotainment system, too — as standard equipment, the interior features two 12.3-inch screens set right next to each other. Both the AIRSCARF (neck heater) and AIRCAP (electric wind deflector) features carryover and are standard equipment for the Cabriolet.

And then there are the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 models. The equation remains unchanged this year for these spicy two-door AMG variants. Mercedes didn’t have E63 versions of the Coupe or Cabriolet in its 2020 E-Class lineup, making the E 53 top dog in both body styles. We haven’t seen E 63 versions of any updated E-Class variant yet, but we expect that hierarchy to remain the same. That makes the E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet the highest performing versions of their particular body styles within the E-Class lineup for the time being.