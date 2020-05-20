Though the official website hasn't changed yet, the odds of this year's Woodward Dream Cruise happening are looking grim. According to the Detroit Free Press, both the Birmingham and Huntington Woods city councils in Michigan have voted unanimously against hosting the event. The reasons for this are coronavirus concerns and trying to keep crowds down to avoid spread of the virus.

These are two of nine cities that are along the route of the Dream Cruise. While other cities could certainly back the event, we wouldn't expect that any will, given how decisive the first two have been. We've reached out to Michael Lary, Dream Cruise president, for comment on the status of the event and will update as soon as we have a reply. About a month ago, the event was still slated for August 15.

At least in the cities that have voted against the event, Detroit Free Press reports that there won't be any roadside stands or events permitted. But as the news outlet also notes, the road certainly won't be closed down, nor will police just pull over people for cruising, since it is a public street. As such, people will probably still show up to cruise, just without the whole support system of displays, events and vendors. Even on regular weekends through the summer, Woodward Avenue sees lots of drivers cruising when there's good weather, building up to the Dream Cruise. Police don't pull over cruisers, either, unless they're speeding, racing or driving recklessly.

Related Video: