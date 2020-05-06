Most of the puzzle pieces have fallen into place with GM’s new full-size SUVs, but today we have fuel economy and towing to add to the picture. Numbers for the standard 5.3-liter V8 and upgrade 6.2-liter V8 are out, but GM has held back on the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six for the time being. Those numbers are most likely not ready yet.

Minor improvements and decreases are seen throughout the Tahoe/Suburban and Yukon/Yukon XL lineup. Because there are so many variants, we’re going to just lay them out below for you.

5.3-liter V8

2021 Tahoe/Yukon 2WD: 16/20/18

2021 Tahoe/Yukon 4WD: 16/20/18

2021 Suburban/Yukon XL 2WD: 16/20/18

2021 Suburban/Yukon XL 4WD: 15/19/17

6.2-liter V8

2021 Tahoe/Yukon 2WD: 15/20/17

2021 Tahoe/Yukon 4WD: 14/19/16

2021 Suburban/Yukon XL 2WD: 14/20/16

2021 Suburban/Yukon XL 4WD: 14/19/16

As you can see, there isn’t a whole lot of difference between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options. You can eke out an extra mpg here and there, but it’s a penalty we’d be happy to live with to have four-wheel traction. The biggest loser in all of this is highway mpg. Chevy has made the trucks bigger and added weight with the independent rear suspension, causing a decrease in fuel economy. For example, a 2020 Tahoe with the 6.2-liter V8 and four-wheel drive is rated at 14/22/17. The 2021 truck drops 3 mpg on the highway and 1 mpg in the combined rating. There are improvements to be found, though. A 2020 Suburban with the 5.3-liter V8 and four-wheel drive is rated 14/21/16. Fuel economy in the city goes up 1 mpg, but you lose 2 mpg on the highway and 1 mpg in the combined rating. There’s a bit of give and take here, but at least a slight increase in city mpg has accompanied the greater loss in highway fuel economy.