General Motors announced Monday that Chevrolet dealers are now accepting orders for the 2021 Tahoe SUV, with base LS models starting at $50,295 (including destination), making it $1,000 more expensive than the outgoing LS.

The midrange LT trim will check in at $55,095 (up $800 over the 2020), while the well-equipped Premier will start at $63,895 (down $100). Those looking to get into an entry-level Tahoe will have to wait a little while, however, as the initial production run will consist only of LT, Z71, Premier, and High Country models. The base LS and sporty RST trims will be introduced to the mix a month later, Chevrolet says.

Chevrolet describes the pricing of the 2021 Tahoe as "effectively carryover;" the same cannot be said about the truck itself. Both it and the Suburban are getting a drastically improved interior, the available diesel, and an independent rear suspension.

The new independent rear should make for a noteworthy improvement to the ride quality of the new Chevy trucks, bringing them more in line comfort-wise with Ford's new Expedition.

As we hinted at above, production of the new Tahoe (and the long-wheelbase Suburban model) will be staggered, with the first Tahoes coming off the line starting this spring. The first models off the line will be short-wheelbase, V8-powered variants. The Suburban will enter production at approximately the same time as the Tahoe LS and RST models.

Production of models equipped with the 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel will not start until the fall.

Chevrolet has not yet finalized pricing of the Suburban but a spokesperson said that it is expected to cost approximately $2,700 more than an identically-equipped Tahoe.

