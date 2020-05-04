Podcast

Driving the Toyota Supra and Subaru WRX STI S209 | Autoblog Podcast #625

Plus Mercedes CLA and GLB, and Kia Stinger death rumors

May 4th 2020 at 1:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. First, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Toyota Supra, Subaru WRX STI S209, and the Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLB. They also discuss rumors of the Kia Stinger getting killed off. Greg Migliore takes a break to chat with Autoblog contributor Dan Edmunds to talk about the cars he's been testing. Finally, our editors take to the mailbag to help a listener pick a sport truck in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #625

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X