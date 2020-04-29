We’re pretty excited about the all-electric Hummer pickup coming from the GMC brand. GM is too, enough to spend Super Bowl money on an ad teasing it. Today, we received an update from GM about the Hummer EV, with good news and bad news. The bad news: GM has announced that it is postponing the May 20 reveal for the Hummer. With the coronavirus throwing the proverbial wrench into a number of vehicle operations, including reveals, we can’t say we’re surprised at all.

The good news, GM assures us, is that development continues “undeterred.” GM understandably hasn’t provided a new debut date for the GMC Hummer EV, but it did provide us with the new short teaser video above. We’ve seen other details in previous teasers, as well.

We were lucky enough to see the Hummer EV in person last month just before the pandemic began causing the world to grind to a halt. At GM’s EV Day at its Warren, Mich., campus, the Hummer pickup’s exterior was on full display. It’s a big, off-road-ready pickup complete with giant all-terrain rubber and tow hooks. It features removable roof panels for access to the open sky, which appears to be depicted in the teaser above. It features sail panels behind the C-pillars, similar to those on the Chevy Avalanche and Honda Ridgeline. Its bed was concealed with a tonneau cover, but it sported GMC’s MultiPro tailgate that we first saw on the Sierra Denali. Interior photos showed a spacious interior with blocky shapes, squared hourglass vents that mirror the look of the taillights and a lunar theme that incorporates the topography of the Sea of Tranquility into things like the floor mats and speaker covers. It also has a large infotainment screen as well as a digital instrument panel.

The Hummer pickup will be offered with a number of electric powertrain options, the most powerful of which will provide 1,000 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds. Like the rest of the next generation of GM EVs, it will use the automaker’s new Ultium modular battery and powertrain technology.

While we don’t have further details about a potential reveal date, we also know a Hummer electric SUV based on the pickup will follow at some point. It, too was on display at GM’s EV Day. It looks exactly like the Hummer pickup from the rear doors forward, but with a shorter wheelbase and enclosed cargo area in the rear. It also sported a liftgate-mounted spare.

We’ll keep you posted when we know more about a rescheduled reveal date for the Hummer EV, or when more details or images cross our desk.

