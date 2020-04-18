ETC

Nissan releases a free coloring book with classics and concepts aplenty

Here's one way to keep busy while in quarantine

Apr 18th 2020 at 1:00PM
  • GT-R
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Fairlady (240Z)
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Figaro
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Bluebird SSS (510)
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Patrol (heritage)
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan 370Z Roadster
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Rasheen
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Choi Mobi
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan IMQ concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan IMk concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Ariya Concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Ariya Concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Ariya Concept
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Serena, Caravan, Elgrand
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan e-NV200
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan LEAF
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan X-Trail
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan TITAN
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Juke
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Juke (interior)
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Nissan Rogue
  • Image Credit: Nissan

Coloring books are a great way to pass the time in quarantine these days. Audi released a good one, and Ian Callum put forth some coloring pages, too. Now that you’ve likely exhausted those avenues, it’s Nissan’s turn. Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's senior vice president for global design, and Nissan designers across the world put together these 23 pages of coloring. All of them are available to download for free. Here’s the link. You can also just snag individual pages from our gallery above if you don’t want the whole book.

We’re particularly fond of the GT-R heritage and Figaro pages. Though the 240Z and two-door 510 make for some splendid competition in our hearts. Even Patrol fans will have fun with this, as Nissan has dedicated an entire page to the past and future of the off-roader.

Futuristic concepts are littered throughout the book, too. If there are any fans of the IMs, IMq, or IMk concepts, you’ll want to check this out. Nissan even throws in the tiny Choi-Mobi electric car for good measure.

If you do start drawing and coloring away, Nissan says to post it on social media with #drawdrawdraw. Albaisa says Nissan designers will be looking out for these drawings and interacting with the folks who create them online. The designer talks more about what the Nissan design team is doing while at home in the video below.

 
