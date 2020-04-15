As the 2021 Cadillac Escalade prepares behind-the-scenes for duty in front of real-life red carpets, more information on the brand new fifth-generation SUV bubbles to the surface. GM Authority got its hands on some MSRP figures, as has at least one of the car research sites. GM kept pricing of the other full-sized SUV family — the Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon — unchanged or close to the outgoing models. Escalade intenders will be happy to know the same goes here, the 2021 example priced at $76,195 before destination, only $1,000 more that the soon-to-be retired 2020MY for a fancier cabin and lots of new tech inside and out. We're still waiting for the destination charge, but the 2020 Escalades require an extra $1,295 for that.

Cadillac reworked the trim walk for 2021 to its Y-trim configuration, splitting into Luxury and Sport models above the base trim. There were four options in 2020, not including all-wheel-drive versions: Base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum. There are five for the new year: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum. The switcheroo makes it hard to compare all but the bottom and top trims, but the price walk for rear-wheel-drive versions according to the car research site goes:

Luxury: $76,195

Premium Luxury: $82,995

Sport: $85,595

Premium Luxury Platinum: $99,995

Sport Luxury Platinum: $99,995

The 2021 Platinum models are $7,700 more than the 2020 Escalade Platinum. The price to add all-wheel drive hasn't changed, at $3,000, nor has the price to move up to the longer Escalade ESV, which is another $3,000. The standard engine is the 6.2-liter V8, shifting through a 10-speed transmission. As with the other full-sized haulers that will offer GM's 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel, pricing for that option will need to wait.

Customers could end up waiting for the Escalade as well, depending on when every kind of manufacturing can restart in earnest to serve the Arlington, Texas, plant all the parts it needs to build the new SUV.

