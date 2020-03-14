2021 Chevrolet Suburban starts at $52,995, no change from 2020

The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe got $1,000 more expensive in base trim compared to the 2020 model. The 2021 GMC Yukon hiked its price a mere $100 over the 2020 version, whereas the entry level 2021 Yukon XL stuck with the same price it had in 2020. Chevrolet has priced the 12th-generation 2021 Suburban in base LS trim at $52,995, after the $1,295 destination charge, which is the same price as the 2020 Suburban. Compared to its siblings, the Suburban is $2,700 more than the smaller Tahoe, and $1,700 less than the similarly sized Yukon XL. CarsDirect says it has seen an early order guide that prices all six Suburban trims; remember, GM rearranged the trims and packages for 2021, turning the RST and Z71 packages into standalone trims and adding a High Country model at the top. The trim steps and price differences compared to 2020 are:

Suburban LS: $52,295 (No change)

Suburban LT: $57,795 (No change)

Suburban RST: $61,095 (+ $305 compared to a 2020 LT with the RST package)

Suburban Z71: $63,195 (+ $550 compared to a 2020 LT AWD with the Z71 package)

Suburban Premier: $66,595 (- $200)

Suburban High Country: $73,595

All-wheel drive is a $3,000 option on at least five trims — we'll assume that doesn't apply to the RST, as it was only available before on the LT with the 5.3-liter V8 and AWD. All models save the High Country get the 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. The High Country comes with the 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. The High Country appears $7,000 more expensive than the 2021 Premier trim, and $6,800 more than the 2020 Suburban Premier. However, last year's Premier was fitted standard with the 5.3-liter V8. Opting for the 6.2-liter increased the price by $5,425 because of the two additional packages required, for a total of $72,220. Like-for-like, the High Country is only $1,375 more than last year's Premier. As with the Tahoe and Yukon, we're awaiting pricing for the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel option that will provide around 277 hp and 460 lb-ft.

An updated platform and bodywork that's just 1.3 inches longer provides 10 more inches of legroom for rear-seat occupants and 19% more total cargo room at 144.7 cubic feet. The 4.1-inch longer wheelbase and independent rear suspension provide a better ride on all models, further improved by the adaptive air ride suspension and Magnetic Ride Control if desired. In view of the meager price changes, Chevy's given shoppers a hard choice of whether to take the discounts on 2020 Suburbans or wait for 2021 Suburban deliveries to start this summer.

