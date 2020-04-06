Nissan is committed to introducing its replacement for the aging Rogue crossover in 2020 despite potential complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company confirmed early Monday.
"At this time, our new model launch programs for the U.S. are on track. The all-new Nissan Rogue will be in U.S. showrooms this fall," Nissan said in a statement obtained by Automotive News.
The current Rogue originally launched in 2013 and was refreshed for the 2017 model year. Patent drawings leaked last week gave us our first look at what Nissan has in store for its compact crossover, however details remain scarce. Rumors have pointed to a plug-in hybrid model, which would be a first for Nissan, which has produced both traditional hybrids and full-on EVs.
These renderings appear to confirm what we've seen in spy photos of the new Rogue. It appears to ditch the soft, swoopy styling of the previous model in favor of a more angular, rugged design.
The Rogue has been a power hitter in Nissan's lineup, and sales of the Rogue and Rogue Sport previously combined to put Nissan in the running for the top volume player in the compact crossover segment. As Nissan's fortunes took a nosedive in 2019, the Rogue followed suit.
So far this year, Rogue sales are down more than 36 percent. Nissan's overall Q1 volumes were off 30% compared to the same period in 2019, representing a drop of 100,000 units. Kicks (up 11.6%), Pathfinder (up 4.3%), and Murano all improved in the first quarter vs. a year ago, as did the Infiniti QX60 (16.4%).
Nissan's 2019 performance was by far the most disappointing of any major Japanese automaker. Through November, its volumes were down 8% compared to 2018. Here in the United States, its full-year numbers were down 9.9% in an industry that slid just a hair more than 2 percent overall.
Related Video: