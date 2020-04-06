Nissan is committed to introducing its replacement for the aging Rogue crossover in 2020 despite potential complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company confirmed early Monday. "At this time, our new model launch programs for the U.S. are on track. The all-new Nissan Rogue will be in U.S. showrooms this fall," Nissan said in a statement obtained by Automotive News.

slide-2221578 Nissan Rogue patent images

Image Credit: Brazil Ministry of Economy

The current Rogue originally launched in 2013 and was refreshed for the 2017 model year. Patent drawings leaked last week gave us our first look at what Nissan has in store for its compact crossover, however details remain scarce. Rumors have pointed to a plug-in hybrid model, which would be a first for Nissan, which has produced both traditional hybrids and full-on EVs. These renderings appear to confirm what we've seen in spy photos of the new Rogue. It appears to ditch the soft, swoopy styling of the previous model in favor of a more angular, rugged design.