Global automotive sales tumbled in March in the wake of shelter-in-place orders, production halts and slowdowns, and economy turmoil as consumers worldwide began to take the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyundai's U.S. sales alone dropped 43 percent compared to the same month a year ago, and more than 11% in the first quarter. FCA reported a 10% drop in sales compared to the first quarter of 2019.

FCA's best news came from its Ram lineup, where its flagship pickup managed to stay ahead of the sales decline. Even the Jeep brand took a hit; its sales would have been down more than 20% if not for help from the added volume of the Gladiator, which was sold only briefly in Q1 of 2019.

The company's remaining good news came from the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the Dodge Durango midsize SUV, both of which managed a modest 5% increase over the first quarter of last year.

Hyundai reported provisional global sales of 308,503 vehicles for March a — 21% slide to an 11 year-low for the month — as the outbreak battered demand and forced several of its overseas plants to suspend production.

Only Hyundai's Ioniq improved over its Q1 2019 sales, and only by approximately 200 units.

The Korean automaker closed its Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant last month after an employee there tested positive for the disease, and also suspended production at plants in the Czech Republic and India over the virus. Plants in South Korea are, however, running at close to full capacity.

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report last month it expects global sales for the auto industry to slide 14% this year. It placed the ratings of Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp on review for a possible downgrade.

Reuters reports contributed to this story, including reporting by Joyce Lee and editing by Edwina Gibbs. We will continue to update this story as more automakers report their March and first-quarter sales results.