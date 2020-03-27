Podcast

Mazda6, Honda CR-V and an Autoblogger's BMW Z3 | Autoblog Podcast #620

Plus the Lexus UX 250h, and a used car for riding out coronavirus

Mar 27th 2020 at 2:48PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. First, they talk about the cars that have been in their driveways, like the Mazda6, Lexus UX 250h and Honda CR-V, as well as Riswick's own BMW Z3 (where he actually recorded the podcast from). Then they discuss the news, which includes car dealers moving to digital commerce and other updates about — you guessed it — coronavirus, and how it's affecting the automotive industry. Finally, they take to Twitter to help a follower choose a weekend convertible for long, isolated drives in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #620

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

BMW Z3 Information

BMW Z3
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X