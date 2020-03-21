2021 Ford Bronco Sport trim levels and packages find their way online

About a week ago, Juggernaut Performance and BroncoSportForum secured photos of the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport crossover without camouflage. They're back with more, Juggernaut and the forum getting hold of screenshots from Ford's internal ordering system that reveal details and options for the Bronco Sport. As brother to the Escape, two familiar EcoBoost engines appear up for order for now: The 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder, both with auto stop/start. In the Escape SE, the former mill produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, the latter, 250 hp and 280 lb-ft. The eight-speed automatic is listed as the only transmission option, all-wheel drive listed as the only drivetrain. The Bronco Sport's 105.1-inch wheelbase is 1.6 inches shorter than the Escape's, and 1.4 inches shorter than that of the Jeep Cherokee.

Seems the trim walk won't be distinguished by Ford's usual lettering system, the little rig adopting the names of national parks that Ford has trademarked. The screenshot shows a base model, then Badlands, Big Bend, and Outer Banks models, as well as a First Edition trim. The paint choice dropdown box lists ten colors, the same number as offered on the sibling Escape crossover and on the body-on-frame Bronco. They are: Alto Area 51, Blue Metallic, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, and Shadow Black. The hues can be contrasted with a black or gray roof and two choices of 17-inch wheel wearing either 225/65 all-terrain tires, or 235/65 A/T rubber. The Escape offers wheel sizes up to 19 inches.

Interior coverings comprise fabric seats with Active Orange or Area 51 accents, or Ebony leather on some trims. A dropdown menu for packages reveals a Badlands Package including exterior body-colored bumpers and door handles, dual-zone climate control, remote start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats with four-way head restraints, MyFord Touch with six-speaker audio, and a reverse sensing system. The oddball feature on the list is a "Roof Conversion - Low Opening," which no one's figured out yet. Additional individual options include items like an electrochromic inside mirror, cargo management system, engine block heater, and Class II trailer tow package. On the Escape, that tow package is rated up to 3,500 pounds, but can only be optioned on the 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Related Video: