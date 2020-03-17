Kia Niro EV shoppers will need to budget a little more for the purchase, the South Korean automaker raising the price on its only U.S.-market electric car by $590. Cars Direct spied an order guide saying that after a $1,120 destination charge, the base Niro EX electric will climb from $39,620 to $40,210. The only other trim, the EX Premium, goes for $45,120 for the 2019 model to $45,710. The prices don't include the potential $7,500 federal tax credit or other incentives the hatchback still qualifies for. Adjustments to the EV MSRPs compare to price increases of $990 and $1,190 for the two trims of the 2020 Niro PHEV, and a mix of price drops and increases of several hundred dollars for the standard Niro's rearranged trim line.

Around this time last year, the Niro EV cost $1,500 more than the Hyundai Kona EV, now the Kia and Hyundai are separated by $1,900. The Niro EV's 64-kWh battery can power its 201-horsepower motor up to 239 miles of EPA-rated range, the Kona EV, with the same mechanical specs, is EPA-rated for up to 258 miles.

Kia didn't make any changes to the 2020 Niro EV other than price. The whole Niro lineup, however, debuted its new refresh at last year's L.A. Auto Show. That brought tweaks to the front fascia such as new headlights and fog lights and a grille with diamond-shaped inserts, the electric Niro distinguished from the other two powertrains by getting a single chevron fog light instead of dual chevron lights, omitting the chrome underlining on the grille, and picking up blue accents around the lower intake. In back, there's a redesigned housing for reflector units in the bumper, and more blue highlights. Inside, a redesigned, seven-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, and new optional driving aids include lane following and lane-keeping assist.

Meanwhile, the wait continues for the Kia EV we really want, the fun and less expensive battery-electric Soul and its 243-mile EPA-rated range.

