2019 Kia Niro EV starts at $1,500 more than Hyundai Kona Electric

Pricing for the 2019 Kia Niro EV has been revealed, and it has the highest starting price of any Hyundai or Kia electric car that we know the price of right now – assuming the Soul EV won't be pricier. The base price for the Niro EV EX is $39,495 before the federal tax credit. With the credit, the price falls to $31,995. The top trim Niro EV EX Premium jumps up to $44,995 before the credit, and $37,495 after it.
For the extra $5,500, the Niro EV EX Premium adds a sunroof, real leather trim, heated and ventilated front seats, eight-inch touchscreen, navigation and wireless phone charging. The standard Niro EV is still well-equipped with standard adaptive cruise control, seven-inch touchscreen, lane centering, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning. Each also comes with standard DC fast charging capability.
In comparison, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric starts at $37,995 ($30,495 with tax credit), which is $1,500 less than the Niro. The Kona is a bit smaller than the Niro, though it also offers more range than the Niro with 258 miles versus 239. The Chevy Bolt EV's base price is the cheapest at $37,495, but the tax credit has been reduced for the Chevy to $3,750 – and Chevy isn't dropping the price any to compensate. That means with the credit, the Bolt EV ends up the most expensive of these three at $33,745. The Bolt EV doesn't include DC fast charging as standard, either, and its EPA-rated range is a mile shy of the Niro's.
