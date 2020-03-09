In early 2018, Autocar reported that BMW was working on a 2 Series Gran Coupe and a proper blistering M version of that compact sedan to arrive in 2019. Until late last year, the prediction was that the M2 Gran Coupe would be based on the 2 Series coupe and powered by the 3.0-liter, single-turbo straight-six in the M2 that made 365 horsepower and 343 pound-feet of torque, shifting through either a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Since then, we've met the 405-hp M2 Competition, a limited edition 444-hp M2 CS, and the 2 Series GC. The altered landscape results in a new forecast for the M2 and the M2 Gran Coupe. Autocar writes that BMW has cleared the way for a second-gen, RWD 2 Series coupe codenamed G42, as well as an M2 coupe based on the RWD car, and an M2 Gran Coupe based on the standard, all-wheel drive 2 Series.

Remember, the standard 2 Series and the M2 represent different branches of the same tree. The 2 Series Gran Coupe sits on BMW's front-wheel-drive FAAR architecture, its engine transversely mounted. The M2 Gran Coupe would be a super-hot take on the standard 2 Series Gran Coupe in its M235i xDrive form.

Meanwhile, the rear-driving 2 Series sits on the CLAR platform, its engine longitudinally mounted. The coming M2 would move to a revised version of the CLAR platform supporting the BMW Z4 roadster (and Toyota Supra), and in doing so, be ripe for electrification with a 48-volt electrical architecture and other mild hybrid systems.

The M2 is expected to use a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six already put to use in the X3 M and X4 M, producing 473 hp and 442 lb-ft, and soon to be found in the new M3 and M4 as well. The magazine's sources indicate the coming G87 M2 will get "at least 420 hp" from the straight-six, putting the compact screamer a nose ahead of the 416-hp four-cylinder in the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. That output would go along with 406 lb-ft of torque, giving the M2 a hefty step up on the AMG's 369 lb-ft. The six-speed manual makes the jump to the new generation, but the seven-speed dual-clutch retires, replaced by a traditional eight-speed automatic.

Although the M2 is slated to increase in weight a bit and get an even wider rear track, its acceleration time is thought to hold steady with the current M2 Competition that sprints to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. Top speed would climb 1 mph to 175 mph when equipped with the M Driver's Package. The M2 would remain rear-wheel drive to bolster purist credentials and provide a unique selling proposition against all-wheel-drive competitors.

The M2 Gran Coupe supposedly gets its power from a hyped-up version of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the M235i Gran Coupe that makes 301 hp and 332 lb-ft. When converted to M use, it would make 400 hp and send power to all four wheels.

And if all this weren't enough, overseas markets could be looking forward to a new top-shelf 1 Series that slots above the 302-hp M135i. Autocar says the new 2 Series coupe will show next year, the M2 coupe a year after that.

