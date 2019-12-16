Yes, you read that headline correctly. The 2020 BMW M2 CS, officially revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, has been priced at $84,595. And with the base M2 Competition starting at $59,895, the price difference comes to just under $25,000; $24,700 to be exact.

So what do you get for the price of an M2 Competition plus another modest car? Well, you do get some extra performance, some exclusive parts, and of course some exclusivity. The M2 CS picks up 39 more horsepower over a standard M2 Competition for 444 total. Torque remains the same at 406 pound-feet. It also gets the adaptive M Suspension that can vary suspension firmness, something not available on the M2 Competition. It has a carbon fiber roof, hood, center console, front and rear spoilers, rear diffuser and mirrors for an unspecified amount of weight savings. If you're feeling especially spendy, carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option, but BMW doesn't offer a price for them.

This all adds up to an M2 that's two-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph than the base model. The manual gets there in 4 seconds while the dual-clutch version does it in 3.8 seconds. Odds are, in the right hands, it's faster on a road course. Whether that incremental increase in speed is worth an extra $24,700 is questionable. We suspect the car's exclusivity will be the bigger buying factor. The M2 CS will only be available in the 2020 model year, and only 2,200 will be sold globally. If you don't care about exclusivity, seriously consider the M2 Competition and using the $24,700 for driving events and/or upgrade parts.

