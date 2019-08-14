McLaren Automotive deemed August 2019 to be "MSO Month" and has used its social media to rehash some of its best custom creations. What initially seemed to be a random back-patting exercise turned out to be build-up toward a special-edition release. McLaren has unveiled the GT by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) ahead of its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

McLaren unveiled its newest interpretation of Grand Touring in May 2019 as a light and luxurious supercar that can carry a bag of golf clubs. As customization is luxury currency, it was only a matter of time before the GT was handed over to MSO.

Well-known for its use of unique colors, McLaren developed a new paint called MSO Defined Flux Silver for this car. That contrasts with MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite paint on the door skirts, front splitter, side mirrors, rear bumper, diffuser and brake calipers. The electrochromic roof and MSO Bright Pack, which includes a bright chrome upper window surround, polished titanium exhaust finishers, and Gloss Black Diamond Cut wheels, add extra dimensions to the exterior scheme.

McLaren says the GT by MSO is inspired by British architecture, and the interior brings that idea to life. The slightly metallic Flux White leather is shaped with MSO Bespoke Geoform Stitching, which incorporates an artistic angular design inspired by the geometric canopy seen in the British Museum in London, England. MSO applied the unique look to the seats, sun visor, armrests and door panels. Further touches include Satin Graphite leather accents, debossed MSO logos in the headrests, MSO Bespoke Silver Infused Carbon Fiber gear shift paddles and steering wheel clasp, and bespoke floor mats.

As usual, nothing was done to the car's engine, which is a 612-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 in this case. The McLaren GT by MSO will debut on the Concept Car Lawn at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 18, 2019.