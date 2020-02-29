2020 Chevrolet Spark gets a dark Special Edition

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark gets a special edition that, as GM Authority reports, is simply called Special Edition. That seems a little dismissive of a subcompact that tops the sales chart for its segment, moving more than 31,000 units last year, and when there's still plenty of juice left in words like "Shadow" and "Night." The package makes the Spark a touch more menacing, swapping out chrome and gray for a black grille with black Bowtie badges, black DRL bezels, and 15-inch black-painted, machine-finished wheels. The Special Edition will be available in the spring solely on the 1LT trim with either the CVT or the five-speed manual.

Otherwise, for 2020 the Spark sticks with its successful formula. Under that tiny hood lurks a 1.4-liter four-cylinder with 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque sending power to the front wheels. The update for the 2019 model year added a more expressive and chrome-laden face and dual-element taillamps, getting the hatchback into design line with its larger Chevrolet siblings. Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking joined the Driver Confidence Package available on the 2LT trim, the suite already including forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Chevy also provided new exterior and interior color options and wheel designs outside, plus Chevrolet Infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and two USB ports for occupants.

The Spark Activ tries to get in on the crossover craze, boasting a ride height precisely 0.39 of an inch, with a roof rack, revised front fascia, all-around lower body cladding, and chunkier tires to push the illusion.

