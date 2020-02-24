Rumors of a Ford Mustang Mach 1 have been swirling, and the mildly tweaked Mustang prototypes that are circulating around Dearborn are giving fuel to the fire. These recent spy photos fill up the rumor fuel tank, particularly as it's wearing more camouflage and what appears to be a new front bumper.

The last Mustang prototype that we thought was a Mach 1 looked pretty much like a GT from every angle. This particular prototype looks mostly like a GT from the rear and sides, but the front fascia looks more like a GT350. Looking closely, there appear to be larger grilles below each headlight, and the lower turn signals flare out more than on a GT bumper. The center grille in the bumper is flanked by two angled strut-like pieces kind of like the GT350, but not quite as aggressive. There isn't a deep splitter like on the GT350, but based on this car's side skirts, it could be that the splitter is just removed for now.

Evidence that this isn't actually an updated GT350 are the presence of the 2018 and up GT headlights and a lack of widened fenders. And while this prototype wears the Highland Green paint and chrome accents of the Bullitt, that's likely just the car they started with, since the exterior changes don't match the subtle look of current and past Bullitt models. The Bullitt reportedly will be discontinued after 2020, too.

If this is the Mach 1, it will probably have upgrades blending that of the Bullitt and the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2. So it will probably get intake and exhaust upgrades to reach a minimum of the Bullitt's 480 horsepower, but also get the magnetic suspension, chassis bracing, brakes and sticky tires of the Performance Pack Level 2. Pricing would probably be in the high $40,000 to low $50,000 range, since the Bullitt started at just over $47,000. If the car is revealed this year, it will likely be shown at the New York Auto Show to coincide with Mustang Week.

