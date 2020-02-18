Volvo-owned Polestar is expanding its collaboration with Google to create a customizable, smartphone-like infotainment system for the Polestar 2. The company released additional details about the features it plans to include in it.

The Android-powered software programmed into the 2's dashboard will serve as the foundation for future upgrades. Polestar explained it takes digital integration seriously, and it wants its cars to offer users a personalized and contextualized experience. The next step towards that goal is ensuring the software recognizes the driver, and that's not necessarily as controversial as it might sound. Big Brother won't be watching you.

The 2 will identify the person about to sit behind the steering wheel using information sent by the Polestar Digital Key, which is essentially a line of code stored in the owner's smartphone. If you share the car with your kid, you'll each have a unique digital key that corresponds to a specific profile. Once it knows you're you, and if you allow it to, the car can offer personalized planning by taking into account your habits, your schedule, and your preferences. Google's operating system already does this; book flights to a city you've never visited before, and Android sends push notifications with point-of-interest suggestions.