Volvo sister company Polestar released additional information about the optional Performance Pack it will offer on the Polestar 2, its second model. The equipment group doesn't increase the electric hatchback's power output, but it bundles add-ons that promise to make it more engaging to drive.

The Performance Pack includes four-piston Brembo calipers for the front axle, an adjustable suspension provided by Öhlins, and specific 20-inch alloy wheels. Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's chassis development boss, explained the aforementioned parts give the 2 a "golden ride" that strikes an ideal balance between comfort and handling. Cars equipped with the Performance Pack also receive gold seat belts, and gold valve caps.

There are no drivetrain modifications to report. Built on Volvo's CMA platform, which also underpins the gasoline- and battery-powered variants of the stylish XC40 crossover, the 2 relies on a 78-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a pair of electric motors into motion. Its output checks in at 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque, and it delivers through-the-road all-wheel drive. Polestar previously quoted 275-mile driving range, and a zero-to-62-mph time of under five seconds.

In Europe, Polestar earmarked Norway, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Holland, and Belgium as launch markets for the Chinese-built 2. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2020. Pricing for the Performance Pack hovers around 6,000 euros, which represents approximately $6,600. The company will release pricing information for the North American and Chinese markets at a later date, but European figures shed light on what to expect when the hatchback reaches our shores.