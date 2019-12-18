The Polestar 2 compact electric fastback will be capable of towing 3,300 pounds (1,500 kg), the company announced early Wednesday, making it the most capable tower in Europe's compact electric segment and besting Tesla's compact Model 3 by 1,300 lbs (590 kilos).

Towing with a compact sedan isn't usually something you'll find on American consumers' radars, but in Europe, "caravanning" and the like with small four- and five-door models is fairly commonplace. The Polestar 2's fastback sedan packaging is an already-capable setup, and best-in-class towing will only augment that practicality.

Like Tesla, Polestar will offer its electric-folding tow bar as a factory-installed option. In Germany, the accessory will cost approximately $1,200 (1,100 euros based on current exchange rates). Tesla's Model 3 tow bar costs about the same; that's likely not a coincidence.

“Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’s EV buyers – a distinct lack of compromise.”

Unfortunately for American hopefuls, there's not a ton of precedent for European tow ratings translating to the U.S. market, where both the legal climate and customer expectations often subvert manufacturers' notions of reasonable towing performance. Tow ratings north of 1,500 lbs in the U.S. are almost exclusively the domain of crossovers and SUVs.

The Polestar 2 also offers aspirational vacationers plenty of cargo capacity, regardless of their nations' attitudes toward small-car towing. There's more than 14 cubic feet behind the rear seats (a hair below the Model 3's trunk volume), plus a little "frunk" space for smaller items, bumping the total up to about 15.5 cubes. There will also be a factory roof rack option for those who need even more room.

