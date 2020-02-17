Bugatti has released two cars since it joined the Volkswagen Group in 1998: the Veyron and the Chiron. Both are high-horsepower, multi-million-dollar machines built in strictly limited numbers. That wasn't the original plan; executives envisioned a three-car range during the 2010s. Autoblog went right to the source to discover a pair of coupes — one below the Chiron and one well above — that were cancelled and have never been seen before. The French company first attempted to revive the practice of coachbuilding in the 2000s, but it shifted nearly every part of the process in-house because a majority of the companies it worked with during the 1920s and the 1930s were long gone. While this added significant costs and complexity, the success of Lamborghini's few-off models (like the Reventón) proved collectors were ravenous for exclusivity and more than willing to pay a lot for it. "We were not sleeping on the horse. Starting in 2004, I was constantly giving management ideas about what we could do next to the Veyron, on its base, or after it. Most never saw the light of day," Achim Anscheidt, the soft-spoken head of Bugatti's design department, told me as we walked through the company's styling center.

With coachbuilders like Henri Binder, Park Ward, Kellner, and Figoni & Falaschi out of the picture, the task of creating a new body fell into Anscheidt's lap. While he experimented with many projects, one he shed light on is a barchetta-like open-top two-seater (shown above) based on the Veyron Grand Sport. It featured the short, boat-like wraparound windshield that has historically characterized the body style, though "it could have been done as a roadster with a conventional windshield." Its proportions are recognizably Veyron-like, but the similarities end there. Its front end wears a vertical lights and bigger grille flanked by wide air intakes, styling cues later seen on the Divo. If built, the Veyron Barchetta would have arrived as a limited-edition model with a correspondingly high price tag, in part to offset the sky-high development costs. But as Lamborghini chalked up hit after hit, including the Sesto Elemento introduced at the 2010 Paris show, Bugatti's top executives were reluctant to adopt this business model. "They couldn't give themselves the push to make it happen," Anscheidt said with a tinge of regret. He reluctantly consigned the idea of modern-day coachbuilding to the attic but he never stopped thinking about how to expand the Bugatti range. And, while coachbuilt Veyron offshoots were swiped from the table, other projects blossomed in the company's design center. The idea was to forge a three-model range made up of a coupe called Atlantic positioned at the bottom of the company's line-up, the record-breaking Chiron released in 2016, and an ultra-exclusive, almost unobtainable range-topping two-door envisioned as a work of art on wheels.

Named after one of Bugatti's most emblematic past models, the Atlantic was created as a two-seater with a carbon fiber monocoque and parts sourced from other Volkswagen-owned brands when appropriate. Its proportions are completely different than the Veyron's and the Chiron's, they're arguably more in line with Bugatti's heritage, because the long hood hides a V8 engine that spins the rear wheels via a transaxle for better weight distribution. Bugatti chose to use one of the group's turn-key V8s rather than cleave a W16 in half. The power-operated doors swing upwards thanks to a hinge mechanism similar to the one used on the ultra-efficient Volkswagen XL1. They reveal an interior partially upholstered with thick, two-dimensional leather closer to what you find on horse saddles than in high-end luxury cars. It's even more gorgeous in person than in photos. As development work continued at a productive pace, stylists turned their attention to the bigger model. While the Atlantic wore an almost retro-inspired look, the W16 Coupe — a temporary internal name — went in a bolder direction with a front end inspired by the Veyron Barchetta and an almost Chiron-like rear end. It never made it past the drawing board so it only lives on in Anscheidt's memory and in a couple of design sketches shown here.