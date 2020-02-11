Official

$40,000 buys you a lot if you're in the market for a new vehicle. You can drive home in a new Audi A4, in a nicely-optioned Jeep Wrangler, in a Lexus RC, or, if you're into two-wheelers, Harley-Davidson's newest custom bike.

That's a lot to spend on a motorcycle, but the CVO Road Glide isn't an ordinary hog. It was designed by the company's Custom Vehicles Operations, which has handled special and few-off builds since 1999, as the pinnacle of style, technology and performance. Starting with a regular Road Glide, the division added a bigger, 1.9-liter that delivers 125 pound-feet of torque. It's the largest-displacement V-twin in Harley's arsenal, and it's linked to a six-speed Cruise Drive transmission.

The 14 additional pound-feet are complemented by edition-specific wheels with a split seven-spoke design, a suspension tuned with a focus on handling, a full body kit, plus molded saddlebags with one-touch latches. Premium Sand Dune is the only color available. Every CVO Road Glide also comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen that displays an Apple CarPlay-compatible infotainment system (though riders can also navigate it using handlebar-mounted controls or voice commands), a Bluetooth-enabled headset designed to be integrated into the rider's helmet, and a powerful 600-watt sound system.

Harley-Davidson charges $21,699 for the regular Road Glide, and it asks $40,999 for the CVO model. Riders will ultimately decide whether the aforementioned upgrades are worth paying nearly the price of two regular-production bikes. Act fast if you think it's a screaming deal; Autoblog learned from a spokesperson that each dealership will receive "approximately one example" of the CVO Road Glide during the 2020 model year. 

