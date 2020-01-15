"AT4 all of the things!" is GMC's new rallying cry, as the brand has announced that the off-road-themed trim level is coming to the GMC Terrain midsize SUV. The Terrain will join the just-announced 2021GMC Yukon and the 2021 GMC Canyon midsize pickup, both of which add an AT4 variant for the first time.

The model designation was introduced on the Sierra full-size pickup for 2019, and spread to the Sierra HD and to the Acadia three-row crossover for 2020.

AT4 content, however, varies widely by model. In the Sierra full-size pickup, the trim level brings a full slate of off-road gear including a two-inch suspension lift, a two-speed transfer case for the 4WD system, a locking rear differential, hill-descent control, Rancho shocks, skid plates, off-road tires, and more. The Acadia AT4, meanwhile, includes little more than standard AWD, black wheels and exterior trim, and all-terrain tires.

It sounds like the Terrain AT4 will be closer to the Acadia in execution, with GMC promising a black-chrome grille and exterior design elements plus "confident capability and advanced technology." Hmm.

The GMC Terrain AT4 doesn't arrive until the 2021 model year, which means this fall, so more specifics, including pricing, are still to come. But GMC couldn't wait to show the Terrain AT4, which completes the AT4 family photo seen above.

