Cars Direct has seen the order guide pricing the 2020 Acadia AT4 at $42,495 after destination; that means a $41,300 MSRP plus $1,195 for shipping and handling. GMC has left a lot of pricing room between the rugged, all-wheel drive AT4 and the dressed-up, top-shelf Acadia Denali with AWD, the latter costing $49,495, a $7,000 difference. The spread's blown out some by what appears to be an $800 increase for the 2020 Acadia Denali with all-wheel drive. The 2019 model costs $48,695.

On the other hand, it looks like the 200 Acadia SLT trim has gone down in price. Cars Direct says that model will run $41,995, which is $300 less than the 2019 version that goes for $42,295 after destination. The new price leaves a $500 gap between the SLT-1 model with all-wheel drive and the AT4 trim, a figure that's a no-brainer to justify for any buyers trying to get a more butch curb appeal.

The Acadia AT4 package comes standard with all-wheel drive and the 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque, puts black chrome on the grille, and nabs a set of exclusive 17-inch wheels on all-terrain tires.

The other two engines in the lineup are a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and cylinder deactivation. That motor will be the standard kit on the SLT and Denali trim levels, supplanting the 3.6-liter that's standard on the 2019 models. The entry-level engine carries over, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque.