The AT4 train continues at GMC, with the 2021 Canyon AT4 climbing to altitude in Vail, Colorado, to announce its arrival. The off-road package, teased during the Sierra HD launch last year and already rolled out on the Sierra and Acadia, replaces the Canyon All Terrain trim. The rectangular grille goes away, the new rig picking up a larger, Sierra-like grille with a dark chrome surround and vertically-oriented fog lights. And because nothing says off-road badass like red recovery hooks, of course there's a pair peeking out from under the tweaked lower bumper. Otherwise, all the All Terrain kit carries over, like the tuned suspension with Advanced Hill Descent Control, transfer case skid plate, automatic locking rear differential, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac® tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels.

Inside, the headrests are embroidered with AT4 logos, and Kalahari stitching is exclusive to this trim.

GMC also announced a more polished Denali trim, without providing any photos. The coming pickup adopts a grille with a "more sculpted and layered pattern," plus five-inch chrome assist steps, and 20-inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels that we'll assume come in a different pattern than the current 20-inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels. The cabin goes upscale with open-pore ash wood trim and aluminum trim, a new Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere color theme, and unique stitching.

Both the AT4 and Denali offer the same two engine choices. There's either the 3.6-liter V6 throwing out 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic, or the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel producing 181 hp and 369 lb-ft, shifting through a six-speed auto.

The 2021 trucks will be available later this year, pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 2020 Canyon All Terrain starts at $37,695, the 2020 Canyon Denali starts at $41,595.