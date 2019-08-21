GMC teases rugged 2021 Canyon AT4 pickup

GMC promised every model in its lineup would get the AT4 treatment by 2021. Having introduced AT4 versions of the Sierra, Acadia and Sierra HD already, that leaves the Canyon, Terrain and Yukon waiting their turn for the procedure. During a press even for the Sierra HD in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, GMC teased Canyon AT4 as next in line to receive upgraded off-road chops. The automaker had a camo'ed prototype Canyon AT4 in a trailer hooked up to a Sierra HD. When Sierra occupants pulled up the feed from the trailer-mounted camera on the infotainment screen, said occupants got a view of the masked midsize pickup between two walls reading, "The first ever Canyon AT4" and "Coming early 2020."

The main mysteries are how extensive the pickup's AT4 transformation will be, and when it will go on sale. The AT4 kit changes depending on model. The Sierra AT4 upgraded performance and looks, with features like a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, a two-inch lift and Rancho monotube shock absorbers, skid plating, black-chrome grille and body-colored grill surround. The 2020 Acadia AT4 is mostly about looks, pairing standard all-wheel drive with black trim and wheels, and all-terrain tires.

The Canyon's expected to weigh in on the Sierra end of the overhaul, and slide into the lineup between the SLT and top-tier Denali trims. The mods will put it beyond the current All Terrain trim being phased out across the lineup, but leave space between the Canyon AT4 and its Chevrolet sibling, the Colorado ZR2. GMC VP Duncan Aldred said, "They’re going to have different capability levels. The ZR2 is extreme capability. AT4 isn’t positioned as extreme… not intended to rival the ZR2." And the Colorado gets the even chunkier Bison version on top of that.

The Canyon AT4 is predicted to join the lineup for the 2021 model year, so although it's "coming early 2020," it might not go on sale until much later in the year. GM's midsized pickup twins will be endowed with changes so mild that neither brand will classify the work with the term "midcycle enhancement." Figure a refining around the grille and lights and a few minor fillips otherwise. Next-generation models of the Canyon and Colorado aren't due until 2023, and there's apparently debate inside GM about an interior refresh for both trucks before then.

The Terrain should mirror changes to the Acadia, and it would be a pleasant surprise to see the all-new Yukon also due in early 2020 get serious off-road teeth. The GMC Savana van could miss out on the AT4 duds - no one's certain if "every vehicle in our lineup" includes the ancient workhorse. Based on comments, Van Lifers and the commercial brigade would love to see it happen.