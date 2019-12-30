We recently learned that Ford sold out of all its pre-order slots for the First Edition 2021 Mustang Mach-E, while other trims such as the Premium and high-performance GT are still available. Now Ford has released some statistics from its current collection of pre-orders that reveal just what versions of the crossover are proving to be the most popular.

Overwhelmingly, buyers want the most range possible. Ford says 80% of buyers are ordering their Mach-Es with the extended-range battery pack that provides an estimated 300 miles of range with rear-wheel drive and 270 miles with all-wheel drive. By a slimmer majority, just 55%, people are willing to sacrifice those 30 miles of range for all-wheel traction. The Mach-E is also proving to be popular among Californians; Ford says more than 25% of pre-orders are coming from the Sunshine State.

Ford even provided details on which colors are proving to be popular. While the color pallet for the Mach-E consists mostly of shades of gray, two of the top three colors are, well, colors. In third place is Rapid Red Metallic at 27% — it's worth noting that this red shade includes a $400 upcharge. In second place is Grabber Blue at 35%, which we know for sure is available on the First Edition and the GT Performance Package, but it's unclear whether it will be available on other trims. With its more limited availability, it must be popular among First Edition and GT buyers to reach that percentage. And just for reference, 30% of Mach-E pre-orders are for the GT trim. Just beating out Grabber Blue is Carbonized Gray, a no-charge color available on all trims. It's featured on 38% of current orders.

As previously mentioned, as long as you're not set on a First Edition, you can still pre-order a Mustang Mach-E with a reservation payment of $500. The Mach-E starts at $43,895 for the base Select trim before destination fees, taxes and tax credits. The GT tops the range with a starting price of $60,500. Most versions of the Mach-E will be delivered in late 2020, but the GT models won't be delivered until early 2021.

