We got a good preview of what the 2021 Ford Bronco SUV will look like thanks to the Bronco R off-road racer. But the lookalike obviously was missing plenty of details, most notably any lights that weren't aftermarket LED light bars. Now that gap has been filled by a user at Ford Bronco forum Bronco6G.com who shared a photo from a friend working on the SUV. It shows the entire front headlight assembly undisguised, and the forum notes this is for the fully fledged Bronco, not the smaller "Baby" Bronco (doo doo doo doo).

In keeping with the Bronco's boxy retro aesthetic, the headlight assembly is also decidedly classic. Lighting comes from a large circular reflector housing with a chrome ring and center line. That line matches up with a horizontal running light and/or turn signal that hangs off the edge of the chrome ring. On the outer edge is a single vertical marker light. All of this is encased in a black housing with a large clear lens that should all disappear when tucked into the Bronco's grille.

If this is the real deal, we will see these headlights attached to the rest of the 2021 Bronco when the SUV is revealed this coming spring. Based on the Bronco R's design, the production model will take significant inspiration from the small, boxy first-generation Bronco. It will share a platform with the Ranger pickup truck, as well as a version of the Ranger's turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four. It seems it will also get a hybrid variant. Of course the Bronco will be much shorter than the Ranger, and spy photos have suggested it may swap the Ranger's rear leaf springs for coil springs. Look for all the details at the reveal in a few months.

