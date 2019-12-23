Electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Monday it closed a $1.3 billion investment round, led by fund manager T. Rowe Price but also including existing investors Amazon and Ford.

The investment round, which also included BlackRock Inc., is the fourth this year for Rivian and positions the Plymouth, Mich.-based company as one of the better-financed players in a crowded EV manufacturing market where Tesla is the most established player.

"This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy," Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in a statement.

Electric vehicles still make up only a small piece of the global automotive market. While Tesla is the best-known maker, China and Europe are pushing automakers to roll out EVs, and Ford, General Motors and others have announced plans to spend billions of dollars developing the vehicles.

Founded in 2009, Rivian plans to build an all-electric pickup truck, the R1T, and the companion R1S SUV, starting in late 2020. Both models are based on a Rivian-designed "skateboard" chassis that bundles electric motor, batteries and controls and can accommodate a variety of body styles.