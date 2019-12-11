The 2021 Nissan Rogue small crossover has resurfaced, this time with even less camouflage. We even get a good look at the interior. Overall, the new Rogue looks like a significant departure from the conservative crossover we know today.

From the outside, it's now clear that the Rogue is adopting a split headlight design inspired by the Nissan Juke, though it has more conventionally shaped lower lamps than the Juke's round ones. Nissan's V-shaped grille is large and aggressive, and it appears to split the two lighting units. The new Rogue's profile is more conventional, and the side window design is very similar to the outgoing model. The sheetmetal above the rear wheels looks pumped up and out compared to the old Rogue, and it looks like the taillights will have a boomerang shape like on the Murano.

The interior of the Rogue appears to be the most significantly updated. This example has a large screen for all instrumentation. To the right is a large infotainment screen with knobs on each side and shortcut buttons underneath. It looks like the same version found in the Altima, as do the automatic climate controls farther down the center stack. The center stack features an electronic shift lever with a high-tech, modern design that wouldn't be out of place in an Audi.

These photos seem to show a pretty finished version of the Nissan Rogue. As such, we're still expecting it to be revealed sometime in 2020 as a 2021 model. It will almost certainly be offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive variations with a CVT as the only transmission. We're not sure what engines will be available, but the 2.5-liter inline-four from the Altima could be a good choice with 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque.