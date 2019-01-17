2019 Nissan Altima Drivers' Notes Review | Competitive if not class-leading

Sharp-looking car, that @NissanUSA Altima. Just left @therealautoblog test fleet after a week of driving. pic.twitter.com/1U3lGwYe7y — Greg Migliore (@GregMigliore) January 9, 2019

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: While I wouldn't choose it over the Mazda6 or, probably, the Honda Accord, I do like the Nissan Altima – for the most part. It's got a nice interior with interesting and quality materials (though I'd opt for something other than the fake wood trim). I love the look of the leather and the stitching. The steering wheel looks sporty. The seats are comfy. I found the infotainment system easy to use, and especially appreciated being able to customize the screens and move modules around — similar to Honda. I love how calm and quiet the ride is. It's pretty economical on fuel, and is even offered with Nissan's excellent VC-Turbo engine technology (though our car had the 2.5-liter inline-four).

There's just one thing that drove me absolutely nuts when I drove it. The steering.

On center, the steering is completely anesthetized, and has what feels like too much play. Outside of that dead, zone, though, the steering is almost too quick to react. While the car tracks pretty well on its own, the nature of this steering makes small corrections difficult. It creates a tendency to correct late, and then overcorrect. This had me twitching around in my lane a lot more than I'd liked.

Apart from the steering complaint, it'd be a solid choice for the segment. I'd suggest any potential customer test drive the competition as well, particularly at freeway speeds — there are better all-around options that don't have sloppy steering. If you like the Altima, and can get used to the steering feel, more power to you.