If you're a fan of Ford and Shelby, you know the words "Super Snake" are a big deal. They adorned some of the most powerful factory Shelby Mustangs ever built. Now Shelby American is applying the famed name to the 2020 Ford F-150. The F-150 Super Snake can back up that name with up to 770 horsepower, too.

All Super Snakes will start life as F-150s with the 5.0-liter V8 and four-wheel drive. To get to the 770 horsepower mark, Shelby adds a supercharger system. Shelby claims that in this configuration, the Super Snake will hit 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds and 100 mph in 8.3. Buyers can opt to stay naturally aspirated, which means the truck will have the same 395 horsepower as a stock V8 F-150. Besides the available engine upgrade, Shelby lowers the truck with new control arms and coilovers up front, and new shocks and lowering shackles for the rear. Slotted brake rotors are fitted all around, with the front ones stopped by six-piston Baer brake calipers. Naturally Shelby also fits custom bodywork including bumpers, hood, grille, bed cover and vents. Inside is custom leather upholstery, aluminum pedals and faux carbon fiber trim. There are plenty of badges inside and out, too.

Shelby is only building 250 of these Super Snakes for the 2020 model year. If you want one, you'll want to act reasonably quickly, and bring a big bank account. The naturally aspirated model starts at $86,085. We would strongly recommend upgrading to the supercharged model, since at $93,385, you're only paying an extra $7,300 to nearly double the horsepower. If you're not worried about having a fancy name and exclusivity, though, you could save a lot of money picking your own aftermarket parts, or giving Lebanon Ford a ring.