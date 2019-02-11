Want a 725-hp Ford F-150? Ohio dealer sells them for $40K

Lebanon Ford, the southwestern Ohio dealership that has been offering 727-horsepower supercharged Mustangs for a few years now (and more recently an 800-hp version), is now turning to the venerable F-150.
The dealership is offering the 2019 F-150 with your choice of Roush, Procharger or Whipple superchargers. The former two boost output of the truck's 5.0-liter V8 from 395 to 650 horsepower, while the Whipple kicks the party up to 725 hp. Best of all, the conversions will set you back just $39,995, including the price of the new truck — at least, that's when you pick an F-150 XL with the Sport Appearance package, regular cab and rear-wheel drive.
Of course, the price goes up from there once you add options or opt for higher trim levels. Road and Track reports that Lebanon Ford is selling the trucks at a discount — $30,596 for the F-150 XL Sport and $9,399 for the supercharger kit — and expects the total price to get even better in the summertime, when Ford typically sweetens the deal on incentives.
The Roush supercharger, which also pushes torque to 610 pound-feet, comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. Identical warranties are available for the Procharger and Whipple kits, but as a $995 option. The Roush R2650 and Whipple 2.9-liter twin-screw superchargers are rated to pass emissions testing in California, while the Procharger kit is not legal in the Golden State.
Separately, Lebanon Ford is also offering a twin-turbo Street Sleeper System mounted underneath the engine bay that also boosts output to 650 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. That setup adds $4,000 to the $39,995 package, but it's not legal in California and offers no warranty.
Orders are now open, with about four to six weeks needed to complete the installation.
