Known for turning General Motors-made vehicles into hot rods, Michigan-based tuner Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has finished developing a supercharger kit for the 3.6-liter V6 available in the Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon. The company affirmed is open to making the parts suitable for the born-again Blazer, which is also available with the corporate six-cylinder engine.

"It might be something different and cool; we're gonna try one," replied Mark Rapson, the tuner's engineering vice president, when asked for his thoughts on a supercharged Blazer by Muscle Cars and Trucks. The upgrade kit bumps the V6's output to 450 horsepower when it's bolted in either of the aforementioned pickups, a significant increase over the stock, 308-horsepower rating. The V6 is mounted transversely in the Blazer's engine bay, but it would deliver the same output.

The old "build it and they will come" motto doesn't apply here. It sounds like crossover drivers with a ravenous appetite for horsepower are already knocking on Lingenfelter's door. "I can't tell you how many people came up and said, 'Can I get this installed on a Blazer?,'" Rapson revealed.

The supercharged V6 fits between the Blazer's fenders, but there's no guarantee that an upgrade kit will be available. Chevrolet's people-mover wasn't designed with performance in mind, so sending 450 horses to the tarmac reliably and safely likely will require modifications to the brakes, different tires, and a redesigned suspension. All-wheel drive is a must, too.

Lingenfelter charges Colorado and Canyon owners about $7,000 for its supercharger kit. Blazer drivers should expect to pay a similar sum, assuming the kit receives the proverbial green light.