Ford has issued a recall on 78,264 2019 Ford Rangers in North America. Select pickups might have incorrectly aligned connector terminals for the taillights, which might not work as a result.

During its short time in the U.S. market, the Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck has been recalled for a variety of reasons. Previous recalls detailed possibilities of an electrical short and transmissions that could shift out of park on their own. But this most recent recall is the largest thus far and affects 72,718 trucks in the U.S. and 5,546 in Canada.

Ford says, "inline electrical connector terminals for the tail lamps may be misaligned or not properly seated." It's no mystery that a touchy connection will leave the lights flashing in and out or left completely off. If it is disconnected, the truck loses its brake, turn, rear position and reverse lights. At night in particular, this could present a safety issue. This does not affect the roof-mounted brake light, however.

Although Ford is not aware of any incidents or injuries related to the issue, it wants to bring these vehicles in for inspection at dealerships. If an issue is found, the technician will re-pin the terminal into a replacement connector. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S43.