Ford recalls 2019 Ranger due to possibility of electrical short

Ford has issued a recall for roughly 20,000 of its 2019 Rangers in North America. Ford says the design of the truck's heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor could possibly cause an electrical short, which could potentially result in overheating, smoking or fire.

According to Ford, "the HVAC blower motor may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot that may result in a resistive electrical short." The company is not aware of any customer accidents or injuries, but six reports of incidents in vehicles before dealership delivery were investigated. Additionally, a single customer reported smoke while driving, but Ford was unsure if the report was related to this specific issue.

In total, 1,544 pickups in Canada are potentially affected, and 17,965 vehicles in the U.S. could be problematic. They were built August 1 through September 27, 2019, at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Ford will inspect the vehicles built between these dates, and if a problem is found, it will replace the necessary parts.

This is one in a long string of recent recalls from Ford. 2020 Escapes have been recalled, as have 2020 Explorers, 2017 Explorers, 2013-2016 Fusions, and 2019 F-Series Super Duty trucks.