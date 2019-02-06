The 2019 Ford Ranger has already been issued a recall

The 2019 Ford Ranger is just beginning to hit dealer lots, but it appears there's already a recall on the new midsize pickup truck. Ford announced today that 3,500 North American models — 3,000 in the U.S. and 500 in Canada — are affected. The issue has to do with the PRNDL wiring bezel. Ford states the problem could prevent the shifter from locking into park, meaning you could shift out of park even with the vehicle off and your foot off the brake. Ford says it's unaware of any accidents or injuries.
To test the problem, dealers will simply see if the transmission will shift out of park with the truck off. If it does, the dealer will relocate the wiring harness and try the test again. We don't recommend you testing this issue yourself. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C02.
All 3,500 trucks were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn between June 4, 2018, to Jan. 9, 2019, a bit earlier than we thought the truck actually went into full production.
