The Audi E-Tron's name will reportedly only last one generation

Audi could have been the only manufacturer to show up to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, and there still would have been more than enough to cover. The German brand with the rings trotted out numerous new or updated models across show floors, maybe none bigger than E-Tron Sportback. News was breaking offstage, too. A Carbuzz report suggests the Audi E-Tron will wear its current name for only one generation before switching to a label that aligns with company nomenclature.

In addition to debuting the E-Tron Sportback, a coupe-like version of its electric SUV, Audi used the L.A. show to display the RS Q8, RS 7, RS 6 Avant, RS 5 Panther Black, S8 , S7, S6, and Q5 e PHEV. Notice how every single one of those vehicles uses a variable combination of letters and numbers. The only Audi vehicle with a "word" as a name is the E-Tron. This is a type of callback to a previous brand-defining vehicle.

In the CarBuzz interview, product manager for the E-Tron Sportback Matt Mostafaei said, "The E-Tron was the first of our electric onslaught and takes the title of holding our electric future. Then, as that future comes to proliferation and comes to life, we'll start mixing in normal models — Q4 being the first one — into our lineup."

He's referring to a Q4 E-Tron that is scheduled to be an upcoming model. When asked if there would be a second-generation E-Tron in the future, he responded, "You definitely won't." We reached out to Audi for confirmation and clarification on Mostafaei's comments. Here's what a PR rep told us:

"The E-Tron we see now will become akin to what the Ur-Quattro is to Audi’s brand of all-wheel-drive performance. There’s a full product cycle ahead for the E-Tron SUV and Sportback, and the midsize luxury SUV segment is exceedingly popular with consumers. Whatever a vehicle is called, it will serve the segments in the market customers want."

Essentially, the E-Tron will almost positively get a second generation, but it will likely use a slightly different name that combines the use of alphanumerics along with "E-Tron."

Mostafaei gave a bit more insight into future product and plans in the full interview. Read more on CarBuzz.