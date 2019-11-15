With sales of about 25,000 so far this year, the second-generation Nissan Titan is the worst-selling full-size pickup in America. And it’s in last place by a large margin. How large? Well, lets put it this way, Nissan sells fewer Titans than Ford F-150s fall off the proverbial truck. Even the Toyota Tundra, the country’s second-worst-selling full-size pickup, outsells it by a factor of about 5 to 1. But Nissan isn’t giving up on America’s big-truck buyers. Quite the opposite, actually. Call it resilience, tenacity or just plain insanity, but the automaker has just spent $230 million giving the 2020 Nissan Titan a substantial refresh. Nissan will probably like you to believe that the largest improvement to the 2020 Titan is its new nine-speed automatic transmission or its revamped interior that now features an available 9-inch touchscreen. And both are significant upgrades. But it’s the changes to the Titan’s exterior styling that the market will appreciate the most. It’s no longer the ugliest full-size pickup truck you can buy, an honor now falling to the Chevy Silverado. There’s an all-new grille that features a sizable integration of the truck’s new Titan T logo. Look closely. There are also new headlights, which Nissan says double the low-beam output, new taillights and, most important, new front fenders with less upward swoosh and without the awkward badging, both of which still plague the heavy-duty-adjacent XD (its ugliness has largely been maintained). The hood is unchanged, and it remains the truck's only aluminum panel.

Body style offerings have been shaved down to just two: King Cab, which still features clumsy clamshell back doors, and Crew Cab. Trims are S, SV, SL and Platinum Reserve, all of which are available with two- or four-wheel drive, and the off-road-tuned Pro-4X (pictured above), which is 4x4 only. It also gets 31-inch-tall General Grabber tires for about an inch of additional ground clearance over some 4x2 models, Bilstein shocks, and skid plates to protect the underside of the radiator and transfer case. It’s also the only trim with a locking rear differential, which is annoyingly only able to be engaged in 4WD Low. According to Keith St. Clair, Nissan’s director of product planning, “If you’re into chrome, the Titan SL is your truck.” You'd assume so considering its shiny grille, wheels and other trim (it's pictured at the top of this page). S and SV models are monochromatic, while the Platinum Reserve truck pictured below, which also get the Bilstein shocks, get dark chrome trim and two-tone paint. All Titans are assembled in Canton, Miss. The XD’s available Cummins diesel is dead. Now, the same 5.6-liter V8, which Nissan has been using since the Big Bang, solely powers both Titans, and it remains essentially the same as it was last year, but its specs have been tweaked. For 2020, Nissan has recalibrated the engine to optimize spark at fuel delivery on 91 octane premium fuel. This has increased its peak output numbers to 400 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 413 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. However, if you fill the tank with 87 octane gasoline, the power numbers revert back to last year's ratings of 390 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. And no, running your 2019-or-older Titan on 91 octane does not get you the new power levels.