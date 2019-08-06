Earlier today, The Drive reported that the 2019 Nissan Titan XD diesel will be the last with the Cummins-built V8, and we just confirmed it with Nissan. The engine will be dropped from the full-size truck line as of December 2019. With the discontinuation, Cummins will stop producing the 5.0-liter turbocharged V8, which made 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque and had reportedly once been planned for use in Ram trucks. According to a Nissan representative, the decision to drop the engine was a mutual one between Nissan and Cummins.

The diesel engine isn't the only Titan option to go away at the end of this year. The Nissan representative informed us that the regular-cab variant of both the regular Titan and the heavier duty Titan XD will also be continued. That will leave just extended cab and quad cab variants available.

Though these options are going away for the Titan, the truck will receive a refresh this fall. We've seen the updated truck covered in camouflage. It shows a tweaked front fascia with a grille that has a very slight "T" shape to the opening, a clear allusion to the first letter in the truck's name. The interior appears to be very lightly updated with a larger infotainment screen and new buttons. This updated model will likely only feature the current 5.6-liter gas-powered V8 that makes 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, unless Nissan has another engine in the works to offer alongside or in place of that V8.