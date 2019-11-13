It’s dreadfully unfair, really. I’m not a Porsche Guy. The brand's engineering around an imperfect layout has always seemed stubborn, its cars have grown bigger and heavier, and in sunny Los Angeles where I live, 911's don't exactly turn heads in a sea of Lamborghinis and Ferraris. I've warmed to them in recent years — how can you not when the latest 992 is such an undeniably fantastic car? — but it nevertheless seems a bit unfair to the Porsche faithful that I'm one of the lucky few to make this road trip of a lifetime. I'm picking up a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S from the original 911 factory in Stuttgart and will drive it on two continents, including on Germany's autobahn and Tennessee's Tail of the Dragon, with a trans-Atlantic crossing by cargo plane in between. Don't hate me.

Porsche Werk 1 is the factory in Stuttgart that's churned out 911s since the model's inception in 1963. Right past the security booth still stands a small brick workshop where the 356 was built. Gleaming white bays sparkle where 917s were once assembled. The walls and windows still match those in grainy monochrome photos of Porsche’s merry band of craftsmen assembling the first flat-sixes. Though the building was remodeled, Porsche says it kept as much of the original structure's spirit as possible.

Today, it’s the visitor’s center where the 4,000-plus buyers a year who opt for European delivery meet their cars. You can take a factory tour, perhaps lunch at Restaurant Christophorus — named after the patron saint of travelers — before setting off into Germany. Everything from Panamera Sport Turismos to half-million-dollar cars in garish Exclusive Manufaktur color combos dot the courtyard, waiting for new owners to take them home. That’s where we pick up our 911 for this intercontinental road trip: a Carrera 4S in an optional $3,270 flat gray called Chalk, or "Crayon" in Deutsch, after the color of German crayon wrappers.

A chorus of turbo boxers rings out as we start our small fleet of 2020 911 Carreras. The exhausts sing with just the right amount of burble to convey high-tech machinery without being gauche. We snake through Porscheplatz, around a 78-foot-tall sculpture of three soaring 911s set in a functioning Zuffenhausen traffic circle. Though Stuttgart ranks 884th in the world’s largest cities, just above Milwaukee in population, it’s the home to Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. The industrial jewel of Germany, it’s also known as the Cradle of the Automobile. As workers arrive to their morning shifts in Golfs or on foot, knowing glances at our convoy seemed to impart a feeling I’ve never sensed from a passerby while driving an exotic: pride.

A series of quick ramps has us soon on the A81 – A, of course, standing of autobahn. Neither my phone's data plan nor the car's U.S.-market GPS system are functioning, so I'm resigned to keeping up with the German-born Porsche rep darting ahead of us on his home turf. Our first stop is the Auto & Technik Museum of Sinsheim, an eclectic collection of mechanical oddities including, among many other things, a Bugatti Type 41, Lancia Stratos, a McLaren-Honda MP4/5, a Concorde, a Russian copy of the Concorde, countless World War II vehicles and a Cadillac XLR. Gearheads could spend days poring over the contraptions, but we had distance to make up.

Like much of the autobahn these days, the stretch of A6 leading to Nuremburg for our lunch stop is saddled with traffic. Thankfully, the 911’s cabin is a supremely comfortable one. A traditional five-ringed instrument pod with an analog tach sits front and center. Even with automatic stop/start, it achieves just 20 mpg combined. The eight-speed PDK shifts with immediacy, but it’s smoother in bumper-to-bumper than basically any other company's dual-clutch efforts.

Eventually, traffic clears, my hunger is satiated by wienerschnitzel (which I discover has nothing to do with hot dogs), and we're soon winding between half-timbered Bavarian houses, a stark contrast to Stuttgart’s fortress-like concrete apartments. Germany is obviously proud of its auto industry, as it should be. Porsches are not rare here, but in a land where BMWs are rental cars and Mercedes are taxis, they’re on a different plane (no pun intended). German dudes give us thumbs up as we roll by. A random blonde asks for her picture taken in front of the cars. Like driving a Corvette in Michigan or a GT-R in Tokyo, you elicit not just respect, but thanks.

We're soon back on the autobahn, but this time a stretch adorned with the simple sign of a circle with four diagonal lines: unlimited speed. The sun is setting, we need to get a move on and our German guide is putting his foot down. The first time I reach 130 mph, I have to remind myself of two things: first, that it’s a public road, and second, to relax the death-grip I have on the steering wheel that’s causing my fingers actual pain. The 911, for its part, is steadier than a freight train.

German drivers are famous for their lane discipline, but the occasional Eastern Europe-plated MAN or DAF truck is still bound to jump out of their columns. It’s helpful to have a total of 20 pistons (six front, four rear) yanking you to a stop. Thanks to 443 horses on tap, the 911 is so supernatural in its ability to increase forward velocity that Opel jockeys are bound to find it suddenly looming in their rear views if they blink.

Over and over, we surge and slow. By the leg’s second hour, 130 feels like a leisurely 50 on American roads. I’m not really white-knuckling it until our German sherpa takes us up to 182, a new personal high score. The Porsche, for its part, isn’t even breathing hard. Sudden pulls from the lead car require a switch into Sport+ and its improved throttle response just to keep up. The touchscreen menus are pretty good, but even the slightest bumps when you’re bombing along at triple digits makes it hard to use.

The autobahn is a marvel of civil engineering. A black stripe slicing through rolling green hills, mirror-smooth and flat. No tar strips, no potholes. Why can’t we have such nice things in America again? There’s also a distinct lack of billboards or commercial signage, just distant castle towns and towering wind turbines. Somewhere along the way, we pass what was once a checkpoint on the East-West German border, now a restaurant. A light rain has accompanied us for the last few dozen miles, but at this point, 120 in the wet doesn’t even seem crazy any more. No, crazy is still to come.