Karma Automotive continues its slow-burn return to mainstream awareness. The California-based EV maker showed the SC1 Vision Concept roadster at Pebble Beach this year, and has now teased a follow-up called the SC2. To be revealed at Automobility L.A. during the L.A. Auto Show on November 19, we can only make out a few details from the top-down shot. The SC2 puts a roof over the cabin, and exchanges the SC1's scarab doors for gullwing openings. The roof looks shaped into three sections, two flat areas over the occupants straddling a center piece that's scalloped at the back. There's the appearance of a spoiler in back, and an aperture in the middle could slot between the buttresses that rise to the seatbacks on the SC1. Below the shoulder, it looks like the same side camera and door access slot as on the SC1.

Karma also has the Revero GTS on deck for L.A. This will be a performance-focused version of the Revero GT that takes a second off the GT's 4.5-second 0-60 mph time. The Revero GT uses a 28-kWh battery pack to power two electric motors producing a combined 535 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Electric range is 61 miles; with the help of a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder used as a range-extender, the Revero GT can cover 360 miles. The automaker hasn't said how it plans to sharpen the internals for the GTS, but we do know to expect a more luxurious interior and new wheels.

We'll find out more on Karma's automotive plans and initiatives into derivative spaces. One project in the works for 2021 is called Project e-klipse, which Wards Auto described as a "new battery-electric platform expected to spawn multiple derivatives."