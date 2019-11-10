Next-gen Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs could pack 400 hp

Porsche hasn't yet determined whether the next-gen 718 Cayman and Boxster will go all-electric. In April this year, Porsche boss Dr. Oliver Blume told Autocar, "We have prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built. If you look to the next generation of those cars it is possible, although it is not clear whether it would be plug-in hybrid or hybrid."

In September, Porsche board member Lutz Meschke told Auto Express that engineers are testing "battery concepts" and "body styles" ahead of a final decision in 12 months. A new report in Car magazine affirms the decision timeline, but claims to have the gossip on what an electric 718 duo might deliver. The prime stats are two motors providing 400 horsepower in combined output and rear- or all-wheel drive.

Compared to today's versions, that output would place an electric 718 Cayman above the 365-hp Cayman GTS model powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, below the 414-hp Cayman GT4 trim powered by a 4.0-liter atmospheric flat-six.

While we wait for the decision about going down electric avenue, consensus is that Porsche will launch a hybrid version before 2023, when the electric 718s are meant to be due. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains developed for the flat-six in the new 911 are being evaluated for the boxer-four in the 718 twins. If Porsche does launch intermediate versions of the entry level sports cars with electric assistance, that would hew closely to the Macan crossover's road map. The next generation of the small SUV will roll out a battery-electric powertrain in 2023, but Porsche will sell ICE-powered Macans for a few years alongside in order to ease the transition.

If and when the electric 718 Cayman and Boxster do show, expect them to share their platforms and drivetrain technology with the successor to the Audi TT and a potential rebirth of the Lamborghini Urraco as an electric GT. It's expected that Porsche will utilize the benefits of its 15.5-percent stake in Rimac for assistance on both the EV Macan and 718.