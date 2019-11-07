Hyundai has released pricing information for the 2020 Venue. While that sounds like a hip nightclub, it's a new crossover positioned at the bottom of the company's range of high-riding models.

The entry-level Venue SE carries a base price of $18,345 once a mandatory $1,095 destination charge enters the equation. It's the newest entry on the shrinking list of cars available with a manual transmission: The 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine sends 121 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed stick. All-wheel drive is not available, but a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with six virtual gears is offered for an additional $1,200.

The SE's list of standard features includes an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, and automatic headlights. Hyundai also includes pedestrian detection, forward collision avoidance, and lane-keeping assist.

Next up in the trim hierarchy is the SEL, which starts at $20,245 including the aforementioned destination charge. Offered only with the CVT, the SEL model gives buyers access to two option packages called Convenience and Premium, respectively. The first bundles a power sunroof, an armrest storage box, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, plus blind-spot warning technology. Premium builds on Convenience by adding heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, navigation, and LED headlights, among other features. Plan on spending $23,145 for an SEL with both packages.

Finally, the Denim model priced at $23,045 including destination gains trim-specific paint with a contrasting white roof, and a mix of cloth and leatherette upholstery on the front seats. Denim builds on SEL, but motorists seeking a fully loaded Venue can order it with the Premium package.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will begin arriving in showrooms in late November 2019. Its main rivals include the automatic-only Nissan Kicks priced at $19,685, and — at least in terms of pricing — the Kia Soul, which starts at $18,535. Kia's Seltos will compete in this ring, too, if it reaches our market. Finally, the Hyundai Kona priced at $21,195 overlaps with upmarket variants of the Venue.