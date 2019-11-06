The Tesla electric pickup truck reveal is almost here. Elon Musk tweeted the wraps come off Nov. 21:

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

As of today, we know very little of what the Tesla truck will look like. Tesla teased the “cyberpunk” truck during the Model Y reveal earlier this year (showing almost nothing), and we’ve seen nothing of it since. Some details about what to expect have since trickled out from Elon over the past few months. Musk made some bold claims, saying, “You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

All the aspects of the truck promised by Musk are super aspirational. He wants it to have 400-500 miles of range, seat six people, and be a better sports car than a 911. All this, and he says the goal is to also be better than an F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality. Our Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski provided us with a much needed reality check on all this back in June. What Tesla and Musk are talking about just won’t happen for $49,000. It won’t even happen for $100,000.

That doesn’t mean the truck will automatically disappoint us, though. In fact, we expect to be wowed and in awe of the pickup by the end of the presentation. Rivian set one hell of a baseline for what a desirable electric truck should be like with the R1T, so Tesla knows what it needs to top.

Another interesting aspect in the background of all this is Ford’s Mustang-inspired electric crossover reveal just days earlier on Nov. 17. Ford tried to crash the Model Y party earlier this year with a teaser for that upcoming car. Now, Tesla is revealing its truck just days after the electric Ford makes its big debut. Coincidence? Maybe not. Tesla has previously said it wanted to show the truck before the year was out, anyway. When we’ll actually see it on the road is an entirely different story. Stay tuned for the reveal later this month to learn all the details.